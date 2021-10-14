Google Assistant turns 5

Google launched Google Assistant more than five years ago back in May, 2016. Back then, Google Assistant was only just a tool to help you set reminders or quickly lookup how tall Mount Everest is. In the early days, Assistant was only available in two voices and only supported in English and Garmany languages on Pixel phones.

Today, Google assistant is available in more than 90 countries and nearly 30 languages, in 10 different voices, and it’s supported on hundreds of millions of devices, even on Chromebooks and Nest smart speakers and even some smartwatches.

On this special day, you can try asking “Hey Google, Happy Birthday”, or “Hey Google, how old are you?”, although I couldn’t get the latter to work properly on my Nest Mini.

Google has been working on supporting more complex, contextual, and helpful conversations. It can now even book appointments and tables at your favorite restaurants, take spam calls (although, this is still the US only), and you can even have an actual conversation with it. You can easily ask follow-up questions without needing to constantly repeat the original question, and it can do so much more.

I remember when I first started using Google Assistant. It was fast, smooth, but it wouldn’t understand my accent every once in a while. Nowadays, it has gotten so much better that it can pretty much understand everyone, regardless of their dialect and background. I have tested Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa, and Microsoft Cortana – although, let’s not talk about Cortana as it never worked properly. Google is hands down the best smart Assistant there is, and while Alexa and Siri are very close, they’re still a little off when it comes to contextual conversations. 

What is your favorite smart Assistant? How often do you use Google Assistant on your devices? Let us know in the comments below!




Roland is a technology enthusiast and software engineer based in United Kingdom. He is also a content creator and writer, and is best known under the name “Techusiast”.

