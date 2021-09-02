Google Assistant is undeniably one of the best virtual assistants out there. It can control your home, answer your questions, and do pretty much everything that’s in the foray of a virtual assistant. And now, according to a new report, Google is even smarter. According to 9to5Google, Google is planning to add “Quick Phrases” to Google Assistant.

The feature Quick Phrases would allow you to interact with the Assistant without saying the “Ok Google” or “Hey Google” keyword. For example, currently, when you have to ask the Assistant about the weather, you’ve to say “Hey Google, what’s the weather like today?” but with Quick Phrases, you will be able to just say “What’s the weather?”

The publication also shared some screenshots of how the feature might look when implemented on Android. It shows that the Quick Phrases will be divided across the categories such as Recommended, Alarms, Connect, General info, Lights, Media Controls, Timers, and To-Dos.

Google plans to add these shortcuts to Quick Phrases, according to the report:

Set alarms: “Set an alarm for 7 a.m.”

Cancel alarms: “Cancel the alarm”

Show alarms: “What time is my alarm set for?”

Send broadcasts: “Send a broadcast”

Respond to calls: “Answer” & “Decline”

Ask about time: “What time is it?”

Ask about weather: “What’s the weather?”

Turn lights on & off: “Turn the lights on”

Turn lights up & down: “Increase the brightness”

Control volume: “Turn up the volume”

Pause & resume music: “Pause the music”

Skip tracks: “Skip this song”

Set timers: “Set a timer for 2 minutes”

Cancel timers: “Cancel the timer”

Pause & resume timers: “Pause the timer”

Reset timers: “Reset the timer”

Show timers: “How much time is left?”

Reminders: “Create a reminder”

Family notes: “Create a family note”

The report coming out might just mean that we get to see the feature in Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Google has previously said that the Tensor chip, which will be used in Pixel 6, will be able to process complex AI and ML models, such as waking Google Assistant, offline and this seems to be a step in that direction.

What are your thoughts on Google working to bring Quick Phrases? Would these be helpful for you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!