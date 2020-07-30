We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Google Assistant-powered smart displays offer a decent selection of voice-based games that are good enough to occasionally kill some time. Today, Google has announced a host of new games are coming to smart displays powered by Google’s AI assistant. The new voice and touch-enabled games are now available for users starting today with more to come.

Among the new titles announced is “Guess the Drawing” by CoolGames, a game that requires players to guess the drawing and which can also be played with others in real-time with the Party Mode. There are also a few trivia games such as “Jeopardy” hosted by Alex Trebek, “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” and “Trivia Crack”, which can also be played by family members.

Google also mentioned a few word-based interactive games in its blog post that include “Categories Battle” and “Puzzle of the Day.” A bunch of other games for Google Assistant-powered smart speakers that were named by Google include “MadLibs”, “Talk to The Wiggles” and “Escape the Room” among others.

You May Also Like
Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is PACKED! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about everything that we could see at the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, the launch of the OnePlus Nord, and more
Pocketnow Daily: Apple Glass: Your PRIVATE iPhone Screen? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new privacy feature that the Apple Glass may give future iPhone models, Arm-based MacBooks and more
Netflix plan
Netflix is testing Rs 349 ‘Mobile+’ plan with HD video in India
You can’t watch content on TV or on simultaneous screens with the new plan.