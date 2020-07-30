We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Google Assistant-powered smart displays offer a decent selection of voice-based games that are good enough to occasionally kill some time. Today, Google has announced a host of new games are coming to smart displays powered by Google’s AI assistant. The new voice and touch-enabled games are now available for users starting today with more to come.

Among the new titles announced is “Guess the Drawing” by CoolGames, a game that requires players to guess the drawing and which can also be played with others in real-time with the Party Mode. There are also a few trivia games such as “Jeopardy” hosted by Alex Trebek, “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” and “Trivia Crack”, which can also be played by family members.

Google also mentioned a few word-based interactive games in its blog post that include “Categories Battle” and “Puzzle of the Day.” A bunch of other games for Google Assistant-powered smart speakers that were named by Google include “MadLibs”, “Talk to The Wiggles” and “Escape the Room” among others.

