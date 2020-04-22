Up next
Author
Tags

Google Assistant on a smart device can be finicky and unpredictable at times. It occasionally accepts a voice command when you’re not even speaking to it, and at times, it only responds after multiple attempts. Google is trying to fix that with a new “Hey Google” sensitivity control feature for smart devices.

Google has told The Verge that the sensitivity adjustment tool for Google Assistant-powered smart devices is gradually being rolled out to users. The feature was announced back in September to decrease the chances of accidentally summoning the AI assistant.

As per screenshots shared by XDA-Developers Editor-in-Chief, Mishaal Rahman, the Hey Google Sensitivity tool will let users adjust the sensitivity of voice commands. The feature’s UI shows a slider that lets users specify the voice command sensitivity on a range of least sensitive to most sensitive.

Source: XDA-Developers

You May Also Like
Motorola RAZR

Motorola RAZR to go on sale in India on May 6

The foldable phone carries a price tag of Rs 1,24,999 (~$1,680) in India.

Oppo A72 and A52 full specs and images leaked, arriving in European markets soon

OPPO A52 and A72 employ the Snapdragon 665 chip, feature an identical FHD+ display with a punch hole and a 5,000mAh battery to keep the lights on.

Motorola schedules April 22 launch event: Is the Motorola Edge series coming?

As per the official teaser, the flagship Motorola Edge+ and the mid-range Motorola Edge will make their debut at the April 22 launch event.