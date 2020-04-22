Google Assistant on a smart device can be finicky and unpredictable at times. It occasionally accepts a voice command when you’re not even speaking to it, and at times, it only responds after multiple attempts. Google is trying to fix that with a new “Hey Google” sensitivity control feature for smart devices.

Google has told The Verge that the sensitivity adjustment tool for Google Assistant-powered smart devices is gradually being rolled out to users. The feature was announced back in September to decrease the chances of accidentally summoning the AI assistant.

As per screenshots shared by XDA-Developers Editor-in-Chief, Mishaal Rahman, the Hey Google Sensitivity tool will let users adjust the sensitivity of voice commands. The feature’s UI shows a slider that lets users specify the voice command sensitivity on a range of least sensitive to most sensitive.

Finally, the Google Home app is about to add "Hey Google" sensitivity options for each Google Assistant device.https://t.co/a7R2pxLCLI pic.twitter.com/LJ6GpAj7CY — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) April 21, 2020

Source: XDA-Developers