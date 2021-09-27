Google is all set to release Android 12 soon. The OS has been under development for the past few months, and the Silicon Valley giant is now preparing to roll out the stable update for the users. One key feature of the Android 12 update is the Material You redesign. Apps in Android 12 will feature the same theme across the operating system. A report has now shown off how Google Assistant will look on Android 12 with Material You design language.

Google has been updating its apps to reflect Material You design changes. In the past week or so, the company has updated its Keep, Phone, Photos, Drive, Duo, Podcasts, and Messages apps with the Material You design. And the latest one to receive it is the Google Assistant app. XDA-Developers were able to get the Material You design of Google Assistant on version 12.37.19.29 of the Google app which was running on a Google Pixel 3 running Android 12 Beta 5.

A quick glance at the screenshot reveals that not a whole lot is different this time around. The design seems pretty tame compared to the redesigns of other Google apps. There are some changes like button shapes changing to round squares. We can also see Google Assistant taking color and accents from the wallpapers, but that’s about it.

If you want to try Google Assistant Material You redesign on your smartphone, make sure it’s running the latest Android 12 beta, and then download the latest Google Assistant app from the Play Store. Though, the report says Google is testing the redesign in an A/B testing way, so even if you’re on the latest beta, Material You redesign isn’t ensured.

Via: XDA-Developers