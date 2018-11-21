iOS

The Google Assistant for iPhone just got better thanks to Siri

Digital assistants are becoming more important in everyday activities. It’s true that were used to see them compete to see which is better, but now the Google Assistant has gotten an update that makes it work together with Siri in your iPhone.

Google has updated its Google Assistant app for iOS, and it’s making it work together with Siri. It allows you to use Siri shortcuts that will give you more control over smart home devices. You can record a phrase like OK Google or Hey Google and then anything that you say to Siri will be listened by the Assistant. To use this new feature, you only have to upgrade your Assistant for iOS app to its latest version.

Via
The Verge
Source
9to5Mac
