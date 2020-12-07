At long last, Apple Music has finally arrived on Google Assistant-enabled smart devices. After a long spell of allowing major services such as Spotify and YouTube Music with the key exception being Apple’s service, Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays can finally stream songs over Apple Music. And yes, you can set the Apple-owned service as your default choice of music streaming platform.

“Starting today, Apple Music is rolling out to Google Assistant-enabled devices like Nest Audio, Nest Hub Max, Nest Mini, and more. Apple Music subscribers can search and play songs (more than 70 million!), albums and playlists—all ad-free—just by using their voice,” the company said in a blog post.

Apple Music support rolls out starting today

Support for music streaming via Apple Music is first rolling out on Google Assistant-driven smart display and speakers in France, Germany, Japan, UK and the US markets starting today. Google has, however, not revealed its plans regarding the availability of Apple Music support for Google Assistant-enabled smart devices in more regions.

In order to play songs from Apple Music on your smart speaker with Google Assistant onboard, you have to open the Google Home app installed on your phone and link the Apple Music account to access your library. Once you’ve linked the Apple Music account in the app, you’re just a voice command away from streaming music via Apple’s very own music streaming platform.

Aside from asking the Google Assistant to play a song via voice commands, you can also summon the AI assistant to play a particular playlist or songs you’ve liked. Plus, you can also direct the virtual assistant to play songs of a particular genre by simply asking it to do so. In addition to voice commands, users also have the option to switch Apple Music playback from one smart device to another, or you can choose to stream your favorite song on all connected smart home speakers and displays in your home simultaneously.