Google has introduced a useful new feature called ‘Read It’ that allows the Google Assistant on an Android phone to read a web article out loud. The new feature will come in handy for people with reading or visual difficulties, or when you simply would prefer to listen to an article rather than reading it.

In addition to reading an article, Google Assistant can also translate and read the contents of a web page in 42 languages. The article will scroll down and the words will be highlighted as the virtual assistant reads it.

Moreover, Android phone users can also choose from four different voices – two male and two female. And if you are in a hurry, you can also speed up the reading to 3x the natural rate or slow it down by 0.5x time. Just say “Hey Google, Read it!”

Source: Blog.Google