Google KaiOS
At Google I/O 2019, the company brought camera-based translation to Google Lens to help users understand information they find in the real world. With Lens, you can point your camera at text you see and translate it into more than 100 languages. It can also speak the words out loud in your preferred language. The feature was released for Google Go too.

Today, the company has announced that it will be extending this capability to the millions of Google Assistant users on KaiOS devices in India. From Assistant, they can click the camera icon to simply point their phone at the real-world text (like a product label, street sign, or document, for example,) and have it read back in their preferred language, translated, or defined. Just long-press the center button from the home screen to get started with Assistant.

Within Google Assistant, KaiOS users can now use Google Lens to read, translate, and define words in the real world. The feature is currently available for English and several Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, and Tamil, and will soon be available in Kannada and Gujarati.

