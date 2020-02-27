Author
Tags

Ever since HUAWEI was blacklisted from doing business with Google, its Android phones have lost access to essential Google services like Gmail, Google Maps, and Play Store. But things might change in the foreseeable future.

Google has reportedly sought an exemption from the trade restrictions imposed by the U.S. government by applying for a special trade permit application. If – and that’s a big IF – approved, HUAWEI and HONOR phones might again start offering Google Play and other services like Maps and Gmail.

In the meanwhile, HUAWEI has been reliant on the open-source nature of Android OS with its custom EMUI skin on top for its phones. But the company has now begun shipping them with App Gallery, its in-house alternative to Play Store.

Microsoft was granted permission to sell Windows license to HUAWEI after the trade ban, so there is some hope for Google as well.

Source: Inside Digital

You May Also Like
the most elegant Galaxy S20 cases

Here are the most elegant Galaxy S20 cases

We have compiled a list of the most elegant Galaxy S20 cases.
Huawei P40 Lite

HUAWEI P40 Lite with 48MP camera, Kirin 810 launched

HUAWEI will launch the P40 series on March 26.
best power banks for the Galaxy s20

Commuting much? Best power banks for the Galaxy S20

Read this before purchasing a power bank for your new Galaxy S20.