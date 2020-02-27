Ever since HUAWEI was blacklisted from doing business with Google, its Android phones have lost access to essential Google services like Gmail, Google Maps, and Play Store. But things might change in the foreseeable future.

Google has reportedly sought an exemption from the trade restrictions imposed by the U.S. government by applying for a special trade permit application. If – and that’s a big IF – approved, HUAWEI and HONOR phones might again start offering Google Play and other services like Maps and Gmail.

In the meanwhile, HUAWEI has been reliant on the open-source nature of Android OS with its custom EMUI skin on top for its phones. But the company has now begun shipping them with App Gallery, its in-house alternative to Play Store.

Microsoft was granted permission to sell Windows license to HUAWEI after the trade ban, so there is some hope for Google as well.

Source: Inside Digital