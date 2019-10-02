Google apps can no longer be installed on the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro

Google has revoked Huawei’s Android license as a direct effect of the U.S. ban, which consequently lead to Huawei launching the Mate 30-series of smartphones without Google Mobile Services. It was possible to install GMS onto the phone with the help of a one-click solution provided by LZPlay, but the solution no longer works.

A preliminary research conducted by researcher John Wu revealed how LZPlay was using specialized Android permissions found only on Huawei phones in order to install apps as system apps. Without getting into too many technical details, the methods used were filed under the “sketchy” category, and since these preliminary findings have been published, LZPlay was taken down.

Since the website doesn’t work any more, it is not possible to download the APK installer. Even if you’ve downloaded it in the past, the servers hosting the rest of the APKs required for the installation have been taken down as well, making it impossible, at the moment, to use this method to get GMS onto Mate 30 smartphones.

The story doesn’t end here, though, as the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro are officially only available in China, where they sell quite well, so the units out there affected by this method being no longer available are in Chinese hands, and, of course, reviewers’.

Huawei will probably continue its efforts to find a temporary solution, or a compromise, by the time the phones hit other markets, which is, by the way, at this moment, unknown when it will happen.