A wise man once said, “Get me dark mode on every app, and you’ll achieve digital Nirvana.” Well, Google has paid heed to the life-changing advice and has finally added dark mode to the eponymous Google app on Android and iOS.

The rollout of dark mode in the Google app begins today, and by the end of this week, it will be available for everyone. I’ve already received the dark mode update on my Pixel 3, and it looks great. Dark mode in the Google app will be applied automatically based on your system default.

However, if you’re not happy with it, there is a way to manually adjust it. To do so, just go to the settings section in the Google app and choose the theme you want to force apply. Dark mode in the Google app will arrive for all phones running Android 10 and iOS 12 or a later version.