Google announces Stadia, New iPads released & more – Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, Google just announced their new Stadia gaming platform. The Black Shark 2 gaming phone was announced yesterday with great features. Apple just released a new iPad Air and a refresh to the iPad Mini. Qualcomm also announced their QCS400 chipset for smart speakers. We end today’s show with Samsung’s press invitations for their streaming event on April 10th.

Google Stadia revealed as a game streaming service for all platforms – TVs and phones included
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 announced with 12GB of RAM
iPad Air debuts, iPad mini gets new version starting from $399
iMac updated with more Intel cores for 4K, 5K versions
Qualcomm’s more power-efficient chip for smart speakers debuts
Samsung schedules a Galaxy Event for April 10

