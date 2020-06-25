Google has announced a new news licensing program that will allow the company to start paying publishers to license “high-quality” content. It says the initiative is taken to support publishers. Google will start with publishers in a number of countries around the globe, with more to come soon. The service will launch first on Google’s News and Discover sites.

Google says, “This program will help participating publishers monetize their content through an enhanced storytelling experience that lets people go deeper into more complex stories, stay informed, and be exposed to a world of different issues and interests.” The news licensing program will help journalism thrive in the digital age.

The company has signed partnerships with local and national publications in Germany, Australia, and Brazil. Where available, Google will also offer to pay for free access for users to read paywalled articles on a publisher’s site. It will enable publishers to grow their audiences and open an opportunity for people to read the content they might not ordinarily see.

Source: Google