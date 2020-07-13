Google has today announced three new Google Career Certificates as part of its Grow with Google initiative the will help people acquire in-demand skills and get high-paying jobs. The three new Google Career Certificates cover Data Analytics, Project Management, and User Experience (UX) Design. These new programs are for American citizens only, however.

The new courses are designed and taught by Google employees working in the aforementioned fields. Google says these certificate programs are the equivalent of a four-year degree for related roles and can help applicants land a job at companies such as Walmart, Hulu, Sprint, and Google itself.

Google says it is also offering 100,000 need-based scholarships to those applying for these certificate programs. Plus, applicants don’t need a college degree to apply for these courses. The search giant says it is also committing “$10 million in Google.org grants to the YWCA, NPower and JFF to help workforce boards and nonprofits improve their job training programs.”