Google hosted its L10n event in India where it announced a list of features targeted at Indian language users. The company has added support for four new Indian languages in its Mobile Search. You now have the ability to toggle search results on mobile devices between English and Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, and Marathi. Users already have the option to switch search results between English and Hindi. Moreover, the search engine will now start showing content in supported Indian languages even if the query was typed in English. Another addition comes to Google Maps where users can see results in nine Indian languages on the app without changing their system language.

Google first introduced the ability to switch between English and Hindi results in June 2016. There’s a tab that users can tap on to see results in their preferred language. Now, it is rolling out support for four new Indian languages, namely, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, and Marathi. The company says it saw Hindi queries in India increased more than 10 times after the addition of language switch toggle in its search results.

Furthermore, the California-based tech giant is adding the ability to understand which language content to surface even when a local language query is typed in English. It will support five Indian languages including Bangla, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu, and will roll out over the next month. With this feature, Google aims to help people get relevant content in supported Indian languages.

You can now choose your language in Google Maps, which could be different from the system language. It will allow users to search for places, get directions and navigation, and understand different settings in their preferred local language. You can access the new feature by going through Settings and tapping App language.