Following a record €4.34 billion fine in July last year, and another one of €1.5 billion on March 20, 2019, Google said it would comply with the European Commission and will allow Android users in the EU to freely choose their browsers.

Reuters is citing an unnamed senior Google executive who says that starting today, Thursday, April 18, 2019, Android users will be able to choose both their browsers and search engines from five different options. The move comes as Google is “addressing EU antitrust concerns and staving off fresh sanctions”, the report says.

Paul Gennai, Google Product Management Director, noted in a blog post that Google will “start presenting new screens to Android users in Europe with an option to download search apps and browsers”. These screens will be displayed when the users opens Google Play for the first time after receiving a future update.

These screens, as seen above, will start rolling out to existing and new Android devices in Europe over the coming weeks. You can read more details at the source link below.