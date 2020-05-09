After declaring a company holiday for May 22, in order to combat burnout for those who are working from home, Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai reportedly told employees that they’ll continue to work from home until the end of the year, opposed to the initial deadline which was set for June 1.

Those who are required to physically be in the office will be allowed to come back sometime in June or July, and will have to obey strict safety measures.

Facebook has also asked employees to continue working from home for the remainder of the year.

Under the current circumstances, chances are that more companies will follow suit, now that two of the largest tech companies have set an example.

Via: The Verge

