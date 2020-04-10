Author
Tags

Almost all major tech titans are doing their bit to contribute towards COVID-19 relief efforts. Now, Google and Apple have joined hands to leverage Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for building a contact tracing system, a method that has been deemed helpful for containing COVID-19’s spread.

Both Google and Apple will release APIs in May that allow interoperability between Android and iOS devices through health apps. The tracing system will then be built into Android and iOS, allowing the exchange of anonymous identifier keys between phones when two or more people are in proximity.

Here’s how the proposed COVID-19 tracing system works:

The official docs say that the tracing system will work by “alerting participants of possible exposure to someone who they have recently been in contact with, and who has subsequently been positively diagnosed as having the virus.”

Source: Google Blog

You May Also Like
OnePlus 8 series

OnePlus 8 Pro price to start at €929, OnePlus 8 could cost €729

OnePlus 8 series is going straight against the likes of Galaxy S20 and iPhone 11, and it appears that the ‘flagship killer’ identity is a passe now.
iQOO

iQOO Neo 3 may feature a 120Hz display and Snapdragon 865 SoC

iQOO Neo 3 launch date is yet to be announced.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung again tries to address the Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 865 debate

Samsung is again trying to tell buyers that the Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 865 variants of Galaxy S20 are at equal footing, but the argument is unconvincing.