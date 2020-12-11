The foldable smartphone market is all set to expand next year. While Samsung and HUAWEI have been in the segment for a couple of years now, Google could try its hands at the foldable market. Further, Chinese OEMs like OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi are also said to introduce their folding phones in 2021. For the unaware, Xiaomi showed its own take on the foldable segment this January. Plus, OPPO recently showcased its concept X, so there’s a lot to be excited about. The phone features a flexible display and structural stacking, bringing users more natural interactive experience.

The latest development comes from Ross Young, the founder and lead analyst at Display Search and DSCC. He took to Twitter to reveal that in the second half of 2021, several OEMs will launch their foldable smartphones. He said that Samsung will announce at least three models, Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo will announce four phones in total. Moreover, Google is also expected to join the list of manufacturers for foldable phones. It is said to announce one model as well. Google developing a foldable phone rumor has been there for a while. Back in March 2019, we first heard that Google may be working on a foldable smartphone.

Second half of 2021 is going to be really exciting for foldable smartphones. At least 3 models from Samsung, 4 models from Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi and 1 model from Google…BTW, no Z Fold Lite – Z Flip Lite. Specs for all are in our latest Foldable Report. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 10, 2020

In another tweet he says that there will be no Z Fold Lite, which is surprising since several rumors have pointed towards the presence of the device. Even support page for the device was spotted on Samsung India’s official website. It was rumored to launch in the first quarter of 2021 with a $1,100 price tag. Instead, as per Ross, Samsung could announce a new Z Flip Lite in late 2021. The South Korean company is likely already working on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, which are tipped to be announced in the third quarter of 2021.