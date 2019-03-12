Reports of Google killing Allo go as far back as April of last year. While Google is also preparing to close down Google+ next month, Allo is going out of service today, March 12, 2019. The information is as official as it gets, as it is featured on a banner on Google’s own Allo website. Google will be focusing its efforts on Messages, its main communications application.

We’re saying goodbye to Allo on March 12, 2019. Learn how to export your chats and more.

If you were among the ones using Allo for your communications, you can save your chats by opening the Allo app, going to the Settings option in the side menu, selecting Chat, and choosing an option to export text from your chats either as a .csv file, or your media as a .zip file.