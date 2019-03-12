Google Allo
Up next
Author
Tags

Reports of Google killing Allo go as far back as April of last year. While Google is also preparing to close down Google+ next month, Allo is going out of service today, March 12, 2019. The information is as official as it gets, as it is featured on a banner on Google’s own Allo website. Google will be focusing its efforts on Messages, its main communications application.

We’re saying goodbye to Allo on March 12, 2019. Learn how to export your chats and more.

If you were among the ones using Allo for your communications, you can save your chats by opening the Allo app, going to the Settings option in the side menu, selecting Chat, and choosing an option to export text from your chats either as a .csv file, or your media as a .zip file.

 

Get the Pocketnow Daily Newsletter

The latest news in technology and phones.

You May Also Like
Huawei Mate 30 Pro review

Huawei Mate 30 Pro review: the best phone you can’t get, and that’s OK

In our Huawei Mate 30 Pro review we’re trying to answer the question on whether the phone can survive without Google support, and should you buy it.

Companies could soon get licenses to sell to Huawei

Good news for Huawei: In a recent Bloomberg interview, Commerce Secretary W. Ross said he was optimistic about reaching a “Phase One” China deal this month.

The upcoming Moto Razr has been spotted in the wild, with a huge chin

It seems that the new Moto Razr is already being caught in the wild, with a huge chin, and there’s a picture to prove it