Google AirDrop-like file sharing for Android is called Fast Share

Google had to make a move in this direction, and Apple is a great example with its own AirDrop file sharing solution, when it decided to kill Android Beam with Android Q. With this new feature, Android users will be able to share content over the air without the need for an internet connection, much like iPhone users are able to.

Fast Share uses Bluetooth to initiate the handshake between the two devices, and then proceeds to transfer content via WiFi. You’ll be able to set visibility for your device so you can stay open to transfers or hidden from third parties. The process is identical to Apple’s AirDrop, where you select one or more files, hit share, select the device from the list of those visible, and hit send.

For now, generic placeholders indicate that you’ll be able to share with Chromebooks, Pixel phones, Android Wear devices, and even iPhones. There are still many questions concerning this upcoming feature, but it’s reassuring that Google is at least working on it. You can find more coverage over at the source link below.