Google admits to past privacy mistakes, claims report

An Alphabet Inc. executive was set to deliver a testimony in front of a U.S. Senate committee on Wednesday. According to Reuters, who claim to have reviewed a document, Google was supposed to admit that it made “mistakes” on privacy issues, in said testimony.

“We acknowledge that we have made mistakes in the past, from which we have learned, and improved our robust privacy program”, are the words Keith Enright, Google’s chief privacy officer would have used in his written testimony before the Senate Commerce Committee.

Reuters reports that in addition to Alphabet Inc’s Google, other companies such as AT&T, Apple, and Amazon are also set to testify in front of the committee.

While Google will reportedly not name those past “mistakes” regarding privacy, nor the time they were committed, the report mentions that the company “has come under fire for privacy issues”.

