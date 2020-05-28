Google has announced that Stadia players can now stream content at 1440p resolution – up from 1080p – provided they have the suitable hardware and internet connectivity at their disposal. You need to have a monitor with a screen resolution of 1440p or 4K, or a 4K TV with Chromecast Ultra plugged into it, in order to stream at such a high resolution.

Aside from having the right hardware, players must also have an active Stadia Pro subscription and must be hooked to a network with an average speed of 35Mbps or higher. But do keep in mind that cellular connectivity won’t cut it, and you’ll need a fairly stable Wi-Fi connection that can bear the cost of consuming an average 20GB of data per hour if you play games at 4K on Stadia.

You must also make sure that the Windows machine or Chromebook on which you are enjoying Stadia streaming at 1440p resolution should be capable of VP9 hardware decoding. Of course, with Stadia Pro, you also get perks such as 5.1 surround sound and High Dynamic Range (HDR) graphics.

Source: Stadia Community

You May Also Like
Microsoft’s new app will let parents monitor their child’s Xbox gaming sessions
The Xbox Family Settings app brings features such as the ability to set screen time limits, apply content filters and check activity reports among others.
Chrome will remove demanding ads that drain battery, data and system resources
Google will test the new ad behavior monitoring experiment on Chrome over the next few months before implementing it in August.
iOS 14 might introduce a new AR app to read custom Apple QR codes
The custom Apple QR codes rely on colorful patterns such as cones rather than a matrix of random dots we see on typical QR codes.