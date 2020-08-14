While the pandemic is still far from over, several countries around the world are begining to reopen this summer. After staying home for about more than five months, it looks like people want to go on vacations. Google says it is seeing more searches for places to go on vacation. Hence, it is adding a few updates to its travel searches.

Google is adding information about travel resuming in a specific destination on Google Search. The users will see the percentage of open hotels with availability and flights operating at the city or county level based on Google Flights and Hotels data from the previous week. Links to additional local resources, including the number of COVID-19 cases, are provided as well. The feature will roll out within a week.

The company is making it easier for you to find hotels and vacation rentals with refundable rates. Search for a hotel, and later this month a vacation rental, on google.com/travel and filter to see only rooms or properties with free cancellation policies. You can tap on a specific listing to see more details.

Source: Google