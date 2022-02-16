Google unveils a new privacy conscious ad tracking plan for Android

Google today introduced the Privacy Sandbox for Android. The goal of the new plan is to build a more private advertising solution that protects users' privacy and offers a more transparent way to monetize applications and other platforms accessible on Android.

The Privacy Sandbox initiative wants to create new technologies and methods that protect people’s privacy online by introducing safer and more privacy-conscious alternatives. Google wants to avoid what Apple did with App Tracking Transparency that was released in iOS 14.5, while giving developers and companies additional tools to monetize their platforms. The new initiative is described as:

“The Privacy Sandbox initiative aims to create technologies that both protect people's privacy online and give companies and developers tools to build thriving digital businesses. The Privacy Sandbox reduces cross-site and cross-app tracking while helping to keep online content and services free for all.”

In the blog announcement, Google says that the new approach would limit data sharing with third parties, and there would be no cross-app identifiers, such as Android’s advertising ID:

“Specifically, these solutions will limit sharing of user data with third parties and operate without cross-app identifiers, including advertising ID. We’re also exploring technologies that reduce the potential for covert data collection, including safer ways for apps to integrate with advertising SDKs.”

While the new Privacy Sandbox solutions are under development and testing, Google says that it will support existing ads platform solutions and features for “at least two years” to help developers prepare for the new changes. The new developer previews will be released “over the course of the year,” a beta release will be released by the end of the year. The company also states that it's planning on working together with regulators, such as the UK Competition and Markets Authority.