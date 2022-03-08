Google is acquiring cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 billion, the company that discovered SolarWinds hack

Google today announced its intent to acquire Mandiant, a cybersecurity company that also discovered the SolarWinds hack back in 2020. The cybersecurity firm will merge with Google Cloud to help further enhance the security suite and tackle important security challenges.

Mandiant has more than 600 consultants responding to thousands of security breaches each year, and it has more than 300 intelligence analysts, who would soon join Google’s Cloud teams to create better and more secure cloud solutions.

In a blog post, Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said that “Organizations around the world are facing unprecedented cybersecurity challenges as the sophistication and severity of attacks that were previously used to target major governments are now being used to target companies in every industry, [...] We look forward to welcoming Mandiant to Google Cloud to further enhance our security operations suite and advisory services, and help customers address their most important security challenges.”

Google said that its Google Cloud’s security and operations suite would continue to provide intelligence and analysis and operations across on-premise environments. The company would also continue supporting other companies and partners in both companies, and the accusation, which is valued at over $5.4 billion, would enable system integrators, resellers, and managed security service providers to offer more versatile solutions to their customers.