Google has acquired North, the company behind the Focals 1.0 smart glasses. But the acquisition also brings some bad news – the Focals 2.0 project has been canceled and they won’t be shipping to consumers waiting for them. Unsurprisingly, neither Google nor North, have disclosed financial details of the acquisition.

Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice President of Google’s Devices & Services division, revealed in a blog post that North will be merged with Google’s team in Kitchener-Waterloo, Canada. However, details about any future projects that North’s team will work upon as part of Google’s team are still under the wraps.

“Over the last while, it became clear that aligning with Google would significantly advance our shared vision,” North’s co-founders wrote in a blog post. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to join Google, and to take an exciting next step towards the future we’ve been focused on for the past eight years.”

Source: Google Blog