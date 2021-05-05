google-pixel-buds-a-series-image

We’ve recently been hearing a lot of chatter about Google prepping an affordable version of the Pixel Buds true wireless earbuds. A few weeks ago, Google accidentally gave us a glimpse of their design via an email sent to customers. Now, the company appears to have accidentally tweeted about the announcement of Pixel Buds A-series. Of course, the tweet from the official @Android handle was quickly pulled, but not before screenshots were taken and the accompanying image was also circulated on social media. 

Starting with the name, the tweet mentioned Pixel Buds A-series, but the product will likely be marketed as Pixel Buds A upon its launch, as per previous leaks. Now, let’s talk about the design. The overall profile of the earbuds, as well as the charging case, appears identical to that of the vanilla Pixel Buds. The upcoming earbud carries forward the two-tone design of its pricier sibling and goes for a white profile with a tinge of grey around the periphery. 

Via: 9to5Google

The image accompanying the now-deleted tweet shows the Pixel Buds A in white color, but a dark green color option will also be on the table. The tweet also mentioned support for one-tap pairing, thanks to Google’s Fast Pair feature that relies on Bluetooth for discovering a device in proximity.  While the design is almost identical, the Pixel Buds A will miss out on the swipe-based volume controls to bring down the asking price. 

Just like the Pixel 4a and 3a before it, the Pixel Buds A will be marketed as an affordable alternative to the standard Pixel Buds. Unfortunately, we don’t know how much they will cost, and if they will bring any new features to the table. As for a launch date, the leaks have been silent so far. However, we expect Google to make an official announcement at its highly anticipated I/O 2021 conference that kicks off May 18 and will be an all-digital affair due to the ongoing pandemic. 




I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

