Goodbye Google+!

Regardless of your feelings towards Google+, whether you were using it or not, we want to take this opportunity to say goodbye to the service. Google announced back in December that it will kill the social media offering, after word got out that it revealed some sensitive private information. In January Google officially marked April 2 as the end date for Google+, and, as promised, many of you might have noticed that it is gone.

From all of us on the Google+ team, thank you for making Google+ such a special place.

We also want to thank all of you who followed us on Google+! The social media might be gone, but Pocketnow is here, and, in case you don’t already, here’s where to follow us and stay up to date with everything you’re passionate about.

