Say goodbye to the audio jack in the OnePlus 6T

This is one of the saddest things I have heard. The audio jack will not come in the OnePlus 6T. And no, it’s not a rumor.

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 6T will not include an audio jack. They have decided to go with the flow and include a USB-C adapter and new USB-C Bullets V2 in the box. The reason for this is to make space for new technology and to include a larger battery. Carl Pei, OnePlus co-founder, said that: “We believe now is the right time, as it’ll benefit the majority of our users while keeping the downside low. We knew this was an option for a very long time, we were just waiting for the right time.”

Headphone jack demand stable YoY as per my Twitter followers. You'd expect it to decrease, no? pic.twitter.com/Qe9Q3cGznP — Carl Pei (@getpeid) March 15, 2018

The real question is how will fans react after the company had defended the jack for so long and now it just leaves it out of the equation, and just months after their survey results.