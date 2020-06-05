The Compose button on Gmail app for Android is a small floating circle with a colorful ‘+’ icon flashing across it. Or at least, it used to look like that. And if you found the button’s itty-bitty size inconvenient, there is some good news for you.

The latest update for Gmail on Android replaces the round Compose button with a pill-shaped floating action button that has a pen icon and “Compose” written over it. And instead of the rainbow of colors, the new Compose button just has a red accent with plain black or white background.

As you scroll down your inbox in the Gmail app, the pill-shaped composed button automatically retracts to a small circular icon, while scrolling up reverts back to the new pill-shaped design. However, it is unclear if the desktop client will follow suit too.

The old compose button vs the new pill-shaped compose button in Gmail for Android
You May Also Like
Nokia Smart TV
Nokia 43-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV with JBL audio launched in India for Rs 31,999
HMD Global had unveiled the Nokia 55-inch Smart TV in December last…
HONOR Play 4 and Play 4 Pro will go official on June 3
HONOR Play 4 and its Pro sibling will both offer 5G support on a budget.
Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 to be launched in India on June 2
The Galaxy M11 was launched in the UAE two months back.