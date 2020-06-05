The Compose button on Gmail app for Android is a small floating circle with a colorful ‘+’ icon flashing across it. Or at least, it used to look like that. And if you found the button’s itty-bitty size inconvenient, there is some good news for you.

The latest update for Gmail on Android replaces the round Compose button with a pill-shaped floating action button that has a pen icon and “Compose” written over it. And instead of the rainbow of colors, the new Compose button just has a red accent with plain black or white background.

As you scroll down your inbox in the Gmail app, the pill-shaped composed button automatically retracts to a small circular icon, while scrolling up reverts back to the new pill-shaped design. However, it is unclear if the desktop client will follow suit too.