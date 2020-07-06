Gmail is finally getting a highly-demanded feature that will make life a bit easier for iPad users. Google has announced that Gmail on iPad now supports Split View multitasking, which means you can now use it side-by-side with another app such as Calendar to quickly check your schedule, drag-and-drop pictures from Google Photos, and more.

The feature is now widely available to all iPad users with a Gmail account (including G Suite customers), and does not require any admin control. To enable split-screen multitasking for Gmail on your iPad, go to Settings > Home Screen & Dock > Multitasking > Allow Multiple Apps.

Once you’ve enabled it, all you need is a few gestures to make the most of it. Just open the Gmail app, swipe up from the bottom to open the Dock, touch-and-hold the other app you want to run alongside Gmail, and drag it to the left/right edge of the screen to open the Split View mode.

Source: Google Blog

You May Also Like
We get new discounts on Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro and more
Today’s deals come from Amazon and B&H, where we find Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro, the Moto G8 Play and more devices on sale
Love dinosaurs? Google Search puts them in your living room with AR view
You can also record AR videos and recreate scenes from the Jurassic World movies, complete with sounds of a dinosaur’s roaring and footsteps.
Facebook is shutting down its Pinterest-wannabe app called Hobbi
The Hobbi app was launched by Facebook’s experimental projects division in February and is being killed rather quickly due to low user engagement.