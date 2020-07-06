Gmail is finally getting a highly-demanded feature that will make life a bit easier for iPad users. Google has announced that Gmail on iPad now supports Split View multitasking, which means you can now use it side-by-side with another app such as Calendar to quickly check your schedule, drag-and-drop pictures from Google Photos, and more.

The feature is now widely available to all iPad users with a Gmail account (including G Suite customers), and does not require any admin control. To enable split-screen multitasking for Gmail on your iPad, go to Settings > Home Screen & Dock > Multitasking > Allow Multiple Apps.

Once you’ve enabled it, all you need is a few gestures to make the most of it. Just open the Gmail app, swipe up from the bottom to open the Dock, touch-and-hold the other app you want to run alongside Gmail, and drag it to the left/right edge of the screen to open the Split View mode.

Source: Google Blog

