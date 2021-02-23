Apple made it mandatory for developers to disclose what data their apps collect and how that data is used via these app privacy labels. It was recently reported that Google was deliberately not updating any of its iOS apps since December 7 to avoid showing the now-mandatory app privacy labels. Now, the company has finally added App Store’s privacy labels to its Gmail app for iOS devices. It comes over a month after the delaying claims. Google has silently added the privacy labels to the Gmail app without updating it.

The latest development was initially reported by MacRumors. It stated that Gmail for iOS on the App Store has finally started showing privacy labels, which suggests what all data is taken from you and shared through the app. The new privacy labels on the Gmail app for iOS reveal that Google hares your coarse location and user ID with advertisers. Further, it also collects information on your interaction with advertisements. Other data includes certain data for analytics.

As per the privacy labels appearing on the App Store, Gmail for iOS collects your email address, content such as photos and video and audio data, search history, and your location information. The app also collects your contact details and search history, as well as the way you interact with it to provide a personalized experience. Other collected data includes your location, name, and contacts for app functionality.

That being said, it is worth noting that these labels rely on the basis of self-reporting by developers and are not verified by the Cupertino company. Moreover, the App Store doesn’t reveal any clear details about the purpose of data collection. Hence, Apple was recently asked by the United States House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce to improve the validity of the app privacy labels so that users can get reliable information about the apps they are going to install, or already have, on their devices.