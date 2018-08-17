Android

Send confidential emails that self descruct with Gmail on mobile

Gmail Confidential Mode

Android and iOS users are now able to use the new Gmail Confidential Mode. This means that if you want to send sensitive information via e-mail, you’ll be able to do so with added security. Messages sent with the Gmail Confidential Mode can come with expiration dates, ability to revoke access, as well as restrictions. These refer to the recipient’s inability to copy, forward, download, or print content. Taking screenshots is, however, still allowed.

If you want to use the new Gmail Confidential Mode, first you have to make sure you have the latest Gmail app installed. Then you need to tap Compose, hit the More menu button, and select Confidential Mode. Once there you’ll be able to set passcodes, restrictions, and other options to keep your email and its contents safe. You can read more about Gmail’s Confidential Mode over at Google.

