Back in June, Google announced that a dedicated Google Meet tab will soon arrive in the Gmail app for Android. Just over a month later, a Google Meet tab at the bottom has started to roll out for users on the Android side of the smartphone ecosystem, following its debut in the Gmail app for iOS a few weeks ago.

“Users can join secure video meetings directly in Gmail without needing to open another app on their phone,” says the official blog post. However, if you find the Meet tab at the bottom too cramped for the app’s UI and prefer the old clutter-free look, you can remove it by unchecking the Show the Meet tab for video calling box under the Meet options in the app’s Settings section.

Just to be clear, Gmail on the web already had a dedicated Meet tab in the sidebar, allowing users to quickly start or join a video call. As for the app itself, the new Meet tab will make it easier for users to check their video call schedule and join/start a meeting without having to leave the Gmail app. The UI change is already rolling out and will take up to 15 days to appear widely for all users.

