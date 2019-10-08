Tablets

Global tablet market to continue declining over the next 5 years

A recent DigiTimes Research reveals that the tablet market will continue to weaken in the next five years. While 2019 is expected to bring a dramatic slowdown for tablets, the trend will apparently continue over the next quinquennial.

Sales of white-box models have been significantly undermined by brand-name devices — DigiTimes

Apple, the research predicts, will slow down updating the iPad line-up, which makes up the vast majority of the brand-name tablet shipments. For 2020, the research predicts sales numbers having difficulties surpassing the 130 million unit mark.

A decline of 2-3 percent is expected every year moving forward, with 2024 seeing shipments of 120 million units at best, according to DigiTimes. By contrast, “Microsoft’s Windows-based tablet shipments are expected to grow exponentially in 2019 and will see its shipment share rise to 5.2% by 2020, trailing closely behind Lenovo”, writes the report.

