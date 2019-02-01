A recent DigiTimes Research predicts that global smartphone processor shipments will continue to fall this year. 2019 will be, according to the report, the second consecutive year in which smartphone AP shipments are slowing down, globally. “Outlook for the segment has weakened by uncertainty over the lingering US-China trade dispute, concerns of possible shifts of production capacity and volatile foreign exchange rates” are mentioned as possible reasons.

Despite the global slowdown, Qualcomm and HiSilicon Technologies are the two companies the report mentions as the ones to increase their market share. Qualcomm, specifically, will maintain its leader position with a market share of over 40 percent, mainly thanks to securing additional orders from top-five smartphone vendors.

In case of HiSilicon Technologies, its growth will be generated by the increasing success of Huawei. The Chinese phone-maker managed to sell more than 200 million smartphones last year, a new record for the company.

The same research predicts that this year, more than 40 percent of smartphone processors will feature a neural processing unit, or “heterogeneous algorithm or neural network-like AI accelerators“.