It appears that this Christmas was a good one for developers and businesses (and Google and Apple as well, thanks to that sweet 30% fee), as the combined global app spending across the Android and iOS ecosystems crossed the $407 million mark for a single day in 2020. As per a Sensor Tower report, consumers spent a staggering $407.6 million across the Google Play Store and App Store on Christmas, which amounts to a significant 34.5% growth on a YoY basis compared to 2019.

“2020 has been a record-setting year for worldwide spending on mobile apps and games, which passed $100 billion in a single year for the first time ever in November,” the report adds. The single-day spending on mobile apps this Christmas accounted for 4.5% of the total spending this month as of December, which stands at an equally impressive $9 billion worldwide. Here are a few key observations from Sensor Tower’s analysis: 

App Store handily surpassed Play Store

  • Apple’s App Store again emerged as the more cash-rich platform. Apple’s repository captured 68.4% ($278.6 million) share of the Christmas day app spending, while Google’s Play Store could only reach $129 million. 
Image Sensor Tower
  • On a market basis, US was the biggest one. Smartphone users in the US spent a combined $130 million on Android and iOS apps this Christmas. 
Mobile games were the top-grossing category

  • Mobile games emerged as the leading category this holiday season, which brought in $295.6 million on Christmas this year. This is a 27% growth compared to 2019. Talking about the crown, Tencent’s Honor of Kings led the spendings chart by bringing in $10.7 million in a single day.
  • Non-gaming apps raked in $112 million this Christmas, and the category that won here was entertainment. Consumer spending on entertainment apps reached $19.3 million this year on the App Store, while the Google Play Store amassed $4.3 million from these apps. TikTok emerged as the top grosser, with consumer spending touching the $4.7 million mark on Christmas day. 
I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
