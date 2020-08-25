Gionee has announced a new budget phone in the Indian market. The Gionee Max features a 6.1-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass Dewdrop display, and is powered by 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor. It sports a dual rear camera setup of 13MP + depth sensor, and a 5MP selfie shooter.

The phone doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor. However, it supports face unlock. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports reverse charging to charge other phones. It comes in Black, Red and Royal Blue color options, and will be available from Flipkart starting from August 31st at a special price of Rs 5999 (~$80).

Gionee Max specifications