Gionee_Max
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Gionee has announced a new budget phone in the Indian market. The Gionee Max features a 6.1-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass Dewdrop display, and is powered by 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor. It sports a dual rear camera setup of 13MP + depth sensor, and a 5MP selfie shooter.

The phone doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor. However, it supports face unlock. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports reverse charging to charge other phones. It comes in Black, Red and Royal Blue color options, and will be available from Flipkart starting from August 31st at a special price of Rs 5999 (~$80).

Gionee Max specifications

  • 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
  • Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
  • 2GB RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary Bokeh Lens
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio
  • Android 10
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
  • Dimensions: 148 x 70.9 x 10.75mm; Weight: 185 g
  • 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB port
  • 5000mAh (typical) battery
You May Also Like
POCO X3 listings reveal 64MP camera, 33W fast charging and a 5,160mAh battery
POCO is yet to officially tease the debut of its next smartphone, so process these early leaks with a good dose of skepticism.
Fresh leak predicts the launch timeline of iPhone 12 series, new iPad and Apple Watch
iPhone 12 launch will reportedly be held in the week of October 12 and pre-orders also start in the same week, while shipments will begin a week after that.
Motorola is teasing the launch of its next foldable phone on September 9
Motorola promises it will “flip the smartphone experience once again” next month.