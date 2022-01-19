The GIGABYTE AORUS 17G, and other amazing gaming products are on sale

We keep receiving incredible deals from Amazon.com, where you will find the GIGABYTE AORUS 17G gaming laptop on sale. This powerful gaming laptop can now be yours for just $1,999 after a 15 percent discount that will get $350 savings to those interested in purchasing one. Additionally, this laptop features a massive 17.3-inch FHD IPS anti-glare display that will reach up to 300Hz refresh rates. We find an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, 512GB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics inside this beast.

Suppose you’re looking for something a bit more affordable. In that case, you can also opt for the Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop that comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop graphics for $1,300. This model doesn’t give you instant savings, but you get a free Acer The Predator from Fox mousepad with your purchase. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is also an option to consider, as it is currently seeing up to 25 percent savings on the Cobalt Blue with Alcantara model that comes packed with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD that is now available for $1,199.

We have also spotted interesting savings on the AOC Gaming RGB Gaming Mouse that is currently available for $20 after a 21 percent discount. This wired gaming mouse features Light FC RGB, and it will make your laptop look better. But suppose you are looking for a great gaming mouse that won’t break the bank. In that case, you should consider the Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse that comes with a 6400 DPI Optical Sensor, five programable buttons, and mechanical switches for just $24 after a massive 52 percent discount.

GIGABYTE AORUS 17G Acer Predator Helios 300 Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

You can complete your gaming setup with the Logitech G413 Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with USB Passthrough that is now available for $60 after a $30 discount. The Logitech G610 Orion Red Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is also on sale, and you can get yours for $75. And, if you want Logitech’s best gaming keyboard, you may want to check out the Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that now goes for $193 after a $37 discount on its tactile variant.