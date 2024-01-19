Amazon’s latest offers will make many Apple fans happy, especially those looking to get their hands on a new Apple Watch, as several excellent options are on sale. One of the best deals arrives with the Apple Watch Series 9, as it currently sees an 18 percent discount, which brings it down to $329. Apple’s latest Apple Watch model launched with a $399 price tag, meaning that you will be scoring $70 in instant savings.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the best options for those interested in getting the best and latest features available from Cupertino, as it packs the latest sensors for accurate fitness tracking, Blood Oxygen and ECG apps, an Always-On Retina Display, and tons of accessories to make it truly yours. This model comes with a 41mm Midnight Aluminum Case with a Midnight Sport Loop, but you can also score this price with the Pink variant.

For those looking to get the most affordable alternative, you can get your hands on the second-generation Apple Watch SE, as it now sells for just $199 thanks to the latest 20 percent discount that will get you $50 off. And if you want to get the best smartwatch Apple has to offer, then set your sights on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, now going for $750 with $49 savings.

Another great Apple deal will get you the second-generation Air Pods Pro for just $189 with a 24 discount, which will help you keep $60 in your wallet. Remember that these outstanding wireless earbuds deliver better active noise canceling than their predecessors.

Plus, you get other great features, including Transparency Mode, Adaptive Audio, Personalized Spatial Audio, and more. They will also deliver long-lasting battery life, but if you want to make sure you have more than enough battery on these earbuds and your smartwatch, you should definitely head over to Nomad.com, where you will find the Base One Max 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger selling for just $105.