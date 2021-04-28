Apple Watch Series 6 case and band colors

We start today’s deals with Apple’s latest Watch. The Apple Watch Series 6 is getting a $100 discount on its GPS-only 40mm variant with (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum case and (PRODUCT)RED Sport Band, meaning you can grab one for just $299. This deal is available at Amazon.com and Best Buy, so you can choose what works best for you. Now, if you want to get some sort of savings on the larger 44mm GPS-only variant, you will have to go for the Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band variant that’s currently getting a $20 discount, leaving it available for $409.

Now, if you feel the need to have LTE support on your Apple Watch Series, 6, you can also get one starting at $421.52 after a $77.48 discount on the Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band variant, or grab one for $424.03 with $74.97 savings. This will get you the Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band variant, but you can also choose to get other color options, such as the Graphite Stainless Steel Case with Black Sport Band that now sells for $629 after a $70 discount, all of them on the 40mm version. The larger 44mm variant starts at $474 with $55 savings, and there are more options on sale, but pricing and savings will vary depending on the option you go for.

Now, if you don’t want to spend that much on a new Apple Watch Series 6, you can also go for the Apple Watch Series 4 that’s currently selling for as low as $180 at Woot.com. However, you have to understand that these items are available in refurbished condition, so you can expect a scratch and dent here and there. One more thing to consider is that this deal will only be available today or until sold out, so you may want to hurry.

Other deals feature the Amazon Basics Large Camera Backpack, which’s now dropped its price to $21.03, down from its regular $25 rate, which comes with enough space to fit a 15-inch laptop.

