sony xperia 1 iii mid

We keep on getting some great deals from B&H. Now we find the latest Sony Xperia 1 III Dual-SIM model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space and 5G support, bundled with a pair of WF-1000XM3 Noise-Canceling Earbuds for $1,298 after receiving a $200 discount, which basically means that you get a pair of WF-1000XM3 Noise-Canceling Earbuds for free when you preorder your new Sony Xperia 1 III. Remember that this new device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a 6.5-inch 4K HDR display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a triple 12MP camera. And the WF-1000XM3 will give you 32 hours of non-stop battery life.

Now, we have also found some interesting deals on OnePlus smartphones over the last few days. The OnePlus 9 Pro is selling for $886.90, while the vanilla version goes for $649.10 with $58.10 and $80.89 savings, respectively. However, you can also grab a new OnePlus 8 for as low as $369 shipped. This means that you get $30 extra savings at OnePlus.com when you enter promo code SUMMEROP8 at checkout. If you forget to do that, you will still get awesome savings, as it is currently going for $399 after a $300 discount that will get you a new device with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

    Sony XPERIA 1 III kit

    OnePlus 8

 

We have already spotted several headphone deals at B&H, but there are more options and more savings available for you today. First up, we head over to eBay, where Bose’s official storefront is selling the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for just $249 in certified refurbished condition. This means you get 34 percent savings, which translates to $130 savings for you. And if you want a more affordable pair of headphones, you can also check out the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds that are currently selling for just $52 at Woot.com. You can also check out the latest deals on Amazon headphones and more deals by following this link.

    Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

    Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds

 




