We start today’s deals with several deals on some of the best smart TVs available in the market. We first head over to Amazon.com, where the Sony X85J 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV is getting up to 21 percent savings, depending on the model you go for. The best savings come with the 85-inch model that sells for $2,198 after a $601.99 discount. And if you want the most affordable option from Sony, you will find yourself enjoying your favorite shows on the 43-inch model that is up for grabs at $648 after a $50 discount. This TV supports native 120Hz refresh rates, Dolby Vision, HDR, and more.

Samsung smart TVs are also getting amazing savings. You will find The Frame getting up to 33 percent savings on its 55-inch model, which will get you one for just $998. This means that you will be able to get your new TV and score $502 savings. However, the best discount is applied to the 85-inch Samsung Class Neo QLED QN90A Series 4K that is receiving a 34 percent discount that will keep $1,702 in your pocket. However, that would also make you pay $2,298 for a new smart TV. There are several options to choose from, but if you’re still looking for more alternatives, you can check out the LG G1PUA 55-inch Smart OLED TV that is now available for $1,497 after a $600 discount that’s applied via coupon when you add the TV to your cart. Unfortunately, this last deal won’t be around for long, so hurry.

Other deals include the Fire TV Stick 4K, which receives a $15 discount, leaving it for grabs at $35. You can also get a BoostIQ RoboVac 11S for $140 after a $90 discount and change the lighting of your room with refurbished Philips Hue Smart Lighting deals that will end on October 30 at midnight. You can also enjoy a hot cup of coffee with the Lavazza BLUE Classy Mini Single Serve Espresso Coffee Machine that is available for just $70 after receiving an $79.99 discount.